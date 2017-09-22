In “High Tea,” an article in our September 2017 issue, ceramic artist Meghan Bernard describes the process that yields her whimsical but accomplished mugs, bowls, and other vessels. Her “Tea-Bag” series — functional teapots that look like ladies’ handbags — are a trademark of her work, available at WNC’s highest-end craft galleries.

On Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, Meghan, who spins her vessels in her space on Kanuga Road, joins a record number of other local makers (70 in all) for the Henderson County Open Studio Tour, a driving event arranged in “pods” according to geographical areas (Flat Rock, downtown Hendersonville, etc.).

In 2017, the event has added 12 studios and 19 new artists. The tour attracts thousands of visitors and raises money for local charitable programs, exposing the burgeoning arts scene in the process. But the event’s interactive bent is perhaps the biggest clue to its success: “The whole point is to get people into the spaces that the work is made. It’s a bit like pulling back the curtain on the creative process,” says Meghan.

Henderson County Open Studio Tour, Saturday September 23and Sunday September 24, 10am-5pm both days. See hcost.org for a list of venues.