A Shared Vision

Under the direction of African-American art collector and activist John Wilkins of Tryon, the UNITY Project took shape this spring — a vibrant montage of more than 150 artistic collages expressing the idea of individual and collective unity. The panels were assembled into a quilt design by volunteers, rendering a uniquely colorful installation. Amateur and professional artists, as well as those of different races and ages, were specifically sought to make the panels, in order to give the theme its fullest expression. It’s part of a multimedia, long-term vision to explore diversity in the foothills town, full of painters, writers, musicians, and legends both established (Nina Simone) and yet to come.

The visual-art exhibit runs at Tryon Fine Arts Center (34 Melrose Ave.) through June 21. For upcoming UNITY programs, see tryonarts.org or the Unity Project Facebook page.