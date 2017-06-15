Studio tours in the meandering south mountains can be fun, if you’ve got a good map and a good amount of free time. Lacking either or both, consider the “Artists Exposed” meet-and-greet happening this weekend at The Gallery at Flat Rock. More than 20 local artists were pried from their enclaves to participate in the two-day event — including painters, sculptors, jewelers, and weavers. “Reversing the idea of an ‘open studio tour,’ the gallery will gather everyone together in one convenient spot for a lively informal event,” according to a press statement. All artists are represented regularly by Gallery at Flat Rock. Stop by for the big reveal Saturday, June 17, 11am-5pm, and Sunday, June 18, noon-4pm.

See the website for more information about participating artists: www.galleryflatrock.com. 2702-A Greenville Hwy. 828-698-7000.