American Pie

“People tell me it’s like they’re coming home,” Kirsten Fuchs, owner of the Baked Pie Company, told Bold Life last month. Her pie place in Arden has been drawing lines and raves; she and pastry chef Emily McCarthy typically offer 30 types of pie daily. For the weekend of the 4th, Kirsten and Emily are making strawberry/blueberry, apple pie, and a chocolate confection decorated with red and blue M&MS. One might consider the restaurant’s signature item the great American unifier: “Everyone likes pie,” says Fuchs.

Baked Pie Company (4 Long Shoals Road, Arden) is open 10am-8pm Tuesday through Thursday, 10am-9pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11am-4pm on Sunday. 828-333-4366. See Baked Pie Company on Facebook.