There’s a fine line (one might say a fine-art line) between hoarding and high genius, and photographer Rosamond Purcell has been on top of it for many years. Western Carolina University professor James T. Costa, PhD, calls her “the muse of metamorphosis” for the way she accumulates and captures the decay nature wreaks. “Her subjects are dead, and desiccated, stuffed by taxidermists, filed away in drawers or soaking in formaldehyde. She’s as comfortable in the neglected aisles of natural-history museums as her colleagues might be in a moonlit savannah or at sunrise on a mountaintop,” writes Marcianne Miller in this month’s feature movie review.

The Gallery at Flat Rock partners with Flat Rock Cinema to show the documentary An Art That Nature Makes: The Work of Photographer Rosamond Purcell. Monday, October 23. 4:30pm. www.galleryflatrock.com