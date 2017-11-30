“Artists Exposed” at Gallery at Flat Rock

No one’s got time to add a driving-intensive studio tour to their holiday agenda, so the Gallery at Flat Rock flipped the notion. Their “Artists Exposed — a Meet-the-Artist Event” gathers two-dozen makers in one space, on one day, to mingle with collectors and curiosity-seekers via hands-on demonstrations and newly debuted work. Almost all of the featured artists have been covered in Bold Life, including recent articles about Kathleen Weir-West (www.boldlife.com/15431-2/) and Barbara Remensnyder (www.boldlife.com/an-unexpected-flowering/). Also check out a story on Mary Carol Koester in the current issue of Bold Life’s sister publication, Carolina Home + Garden: carolinahg.com/next-chapter. Other highlighted artists include David and Jane Voorhees, Bobbie Polizzi, Barry Rhodes, and Dian Magie. For a full list and more information, see galleryflatrock.com.

Saturday, December 2, 2702-A Greenville Hwy., Flat Rock. 11am-5pm. Free. 828-698-7000