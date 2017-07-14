Banner Day

Last fall, Bold Life ran a story about Blue Ridge Honor Flight’s mission to take aging Korean War veterans to the memorial in Washington D.C. (www.boldlife.com/operation-remember), a service it first started for WWII vets. This Friday, July 14, the group will stage a lively fundraising event at the Henderson County Athletics & Activity Center (708 South Grove St.). “Battle of Swing: A Victory Dance for our Veterans” is styled appropriately to the heyday of some of the veterans it serves, with entertainment provided by the Buddy K Big Band, a 19-piece local group who deliver the classics by Count Basie, Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, et al. Professional swing dancers will give lessons from 6-7pm, and 1940s and ’50s vintage attire is encouraged but not mandatory (however, soft-soled shoes are required for participating dancers). Food trucks will serve gelato, sorbet, and Latin food.

7-10pm. Free (donations accepted at the door). www.blueridgehonorflight.com.