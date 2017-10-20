Beauty In The Beast Pageant Benefit for SAFE, Inc.

In this month’s print issue, concurrent with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we present a story on the new programs of SafeLight, Henderson County’s nonprofit agency that provides free support for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. In Brevard, a similar organization, SAFE Inc., offers DVIP services (Domestic Violence Intervention Program, a model that goes beyond anger-management theories and addresses issues of power and control in abusive relationships) as well as counseling, case management, court advocacy, an emergency shelter, and much more. On Saturday, October 21, a late-night event at The Phoenix & The Fox (14 South Gaston St., Brevard) benefits SAFE Inc. in a fun format. “Beauty in the Beast” is a male beauty pageant that promises “fellas in purty dresses and high heels” showing off their best side for the cause. Prizes, drink specials, and special-guest appearances are part of the party.

11pm. See “Beauty in the Beast” Pageant on Facebook or www.thephoenixandthefox.com.