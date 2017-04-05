Burger of the Month: The Torksheena

You won’t find the term “Torksheena” online anywhere — not even in the all-words-allowed Urban Dictionary. That’s because it’s a personally named item offered at Brandy’s on Main, and, as such, fits right into the restaurant’s character-filled creative atmosphere. Part of the “Lighter Fare” menu, the Torksheena is a half-pound house-ground burger served with bacon jam, smoked gouda, and house chips. The savory sandwich is a cute shout-out to owner Henry Brandenburg’s son (nicknamed “Tork”) and his girlfriend Sheena. Aww.

Brandy’s on Main, 111 South Main St., Hendersonville; 828-513-1240; brandysonmain.net.