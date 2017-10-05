CiderFest Happens the First Saturday in October

From Bold Bites this month: They hold it at Asheville’s Salvage Station by the French Broad River, but Cider Fest NC, promoted as a local foodie event, depends mightily on Henderson County’s top cash crop for its success, since the apple is, after all, hard cider’s crucial ingredient. Bold Rock Hard Cider (Mills River), St. Paul Mountain Vineyards (Hendersonville), and Flat Rock Ciderworks are three of the main players at the fall event, joining other regional and state cideries and even a few more far-flung visitors (Angry Orchard, Ohio; Wood Chuck Hard Cider, Vermont; Sonoma Cider, California). It remains to be seen whether hard-cider culture will overflow in the same manner as the craft-beer scene, but it sure seems to be fomenting (and fermenting) toward that goal. $33/advance, $45/gate.

Proceeds benefit the WNC Green Building Council. Saturday, October 7. 1-5pm. www.ciderfestnc.com.