Dahlias for Days

Their vibrancy, their delicacy, their autumnal ubiquity — dahlias are serious business in the competitive-growing world, and can also mean serious work for home growers who wonder how to best tend their tubers for the next season’s bounty. “Overwintering” the bulbs is a popular process in the gardening world, but it can also be tricky, especially in changeable southern-mountain zones. Don’t miss the article about how to best nurture your dahlias — expert Brian Killingsworth of Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville weighs in — in the upcoming issue of Carolina Home + Garden, Bold Life’s companion publication (www.carolinahg.com).

Meanwhile, a fundraiser on Friday, September 22, at Bullington is more for sensualists than horticulturists — or really for anyone who just straight up loves flowers and wants to support Bullington’s causes (the public garden hosts many community-outreach programs). The refined dahlia might seem to go best with a cup of tea, but this is an evening program, so it’s “Wine and Dahlias” from 5:30-7:30pm, including hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. It’s the height of the season, and attendees can expect some 600 dahlia plants in full bloom.

“Wine and Dahlias” from 5:30-7:30pm, September 22, $30-$100. 95 Upper Red Oak Trail, Hendersonville. Reservations at: 828-698-6104.