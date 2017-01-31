Date Night Delights

Some of Henderson County’s most high-profile eateries will unfurl specials this Valentine’s Day. (Tuesday February 14th, in case you need a little reminder.)

Mara Nicholas of The Baker’s Box has put together sweet deals on truffle gift boxes, tuxedo strawberries, individual white-chocolate strawberry Bavarians, and heart-shaped sugar cookies, in addition to the usual array of baked goodies. 430 Kanuga Road, Hendersonville, 828-595-9983, thebakersbox.net.

Jamie Guay with Flat Rock Wood Room reveals a Chicken Cordon Bleu dressed in champagne cream sauce with Haricot vert (French Green beans), petite red-skin potatoes in herb butter, Wood Room dinner salad, and, for dessert, a selection from the restaurant’s fresh-baked traditional triple layer cakes. 1501 Greenville Hwy., Hendersonville, 828-435-1391, flatrockwoodroom.com.

Charleston-flavored restaurant The Lantern will have a four-course prix-fixe menu for two, including champagne ($99). 755 North Main St., Hendersonville, 828-513-5033, thecharleston.net/lantern.

Never Blue celebrates Valentine’s Day three times — on Friday February 10, Saturday February 11 and Tuesday February 14. Chef Jesse Roque promises “succulent” dinner specials, “lucious” drink specials, and house-made chocolates for the ladies. Reservations are strongly suggested. 114 S, Main St., Hendersonville, 828-693-4646, theneverblue.com.

The folks at Postero promise a big-plate special to be determined. 401 North Main St., Hendersonville, 828-595-9676, postero-hvl.com.

And over at Season’s at Highland Lake Inn & Resort in Flat Rock, Chef Steve Boeger is in full readiness, cooking up a vibrant Valentine’s Day menu including a baby-beet salad and wild mushroom-brie bisque; a choice of Duck à l’Orange (with winter squash and risotto-style cauliflower), pastrami-dusted Roasted Grouper with ham-hock broth and creamed polenta, or Grilled Filet of Beef with roasted-garlic potato purée, French green beans, and cold-smoked goat-cheese butter; and two decadent desserts: vanilla bean crème brulée cheesecake or a flourless chocolate torte with strawberry syrup and toasted Italian meringue. ($60/person plus tax and gratuity.) 87 Lily Pad Lane, 828-696-9094 for reservations, hlinn.com/seasons.