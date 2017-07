After stirring up expectation all spring, Dat’s Cajun opened in late June to substantial fanfare. New Orleans native David Todd is all about authenticity, and the menu is heavy on classics such as gumbo, Shrimp Creole, Po Boy sandwiches, red beans & rice, mac-n-cheese with gravy, and the promise of a crawfish boil in season. More fusiony items include Shrimp Pizza and a “Not Your Mama’s Lasagna” with three meats.

Dat’s Cajun, 133 4th Avenue East, Hendersonville, 828-595-9811.