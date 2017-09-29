Doll Show at WNC Ag Center

In the upcoming issue of Bold Life’s sister publication, Carolina Home + Garden, we interview Ann Hord-Heatherly, whose high-art dolls are collected around the world. To hold doll lovers over till then, there’s the annual Doll Show and Sale — sponsored by Land O’Sky Doll Club and held at the log-cabin venue at the WNC Agriculture Center. Expect dealers from a wide swath of Southern states selling vintage and/or rare figures. All unblinking eyes will be on the serious collector.

Sunday, September 30, 9:30am-4pm. $5. 1301 Fanning Bridge Road. www.landoskydollclub.com