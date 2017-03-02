Dolls Have Their Day: Expo at Ag Center Coincides With International Event

In Japan, March 3 is “Hinamatsuri,” a commemoration that is variously styled “Doll Festival” or “Girls’ Day.” The double translation is interesting: dolls in all cultures are still considered the classic girl’s toy — consider the formidable, multi-million-dollar American Girl doll empire in our own country. And yet, their exaltation in this context suggests an honorable legacy not necessarily confined by age or gender. Those who observe the Japanese holiday display a set of ornamental figurines presenting the royal family, and regular families get in on the fun with festive food and drink.

Dolls will get their day in our own region on Saturday, March 4, when the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher hosts the annual Asheville Doll Show and Sale. It’s a major event for collectors — doll clothing and supplies are also sold — and dolls spanning the genre’s vast gamut are displayed, including rare antiques and related toys.

And really, anyone who appreciates the intense manifestation of make-believe worlds — attention, photographers — can appreciate this event. “It’s something great to see,” says coordinator Karen Delfino.

9:30am-3pm in the Virginia C. Building. $6/adults; kids 12 and under free. For more information, e-mail talowell@yahoo.com or see wncagcenter.org.