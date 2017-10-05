Don’t Miss As the Crow Flies at Transylvania Community Arts Council

We have long loved the work of Christine Kosiba, the Hendersonville-based sculptor whose whimsical-yet-edgy vision of the natural world includes life-sized soulful hares balancing on spheres and clearly literary crows perched on vintage Underwood typewriters. Kosiba leads the current invitational exhibit As the Crow Flies, showing at Transylvania Community Arts Council (349 South Caldwell St., in Brevard) through October 20 and also featuring the work of Shannon Whitworth, Hayley Davison, Gina Louthian-Stanley, Karen Newgard Black, and Kirsten Stingle. www.tcarts.org. 828-884-2787.