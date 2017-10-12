Equus Film Festival in Tryon

It’s still a few weeks away, but October is a month so chocked with happenings you’ll want to get your tickets now for the third annual Tryon Film Festival, happening Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29 at five venues. The burgeoning event has even made room for a festival-within-a-festival, inviting Lisa Diersen, director of the Equus Film Festival In NYC, to show a roster of curated works here in the heart of foothills horse country. These include Into the Spotlight, a documentary about a rescued horse turned show sensation. See the review and more about the event here: www.boldlife.com/equus-film-festival-tryon