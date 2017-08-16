Eye of the Beholder

Assuming you wear your NASA-approved glasses (but not, ahem, the NASA-approved batch that was recalled on the Amazon site) to observe Monday’s eclipse, your eyes should be in good shape to pursue exciting endeavors whose effects last longer than a minute-and-a-half. Consider, for example, the weekly Life Drawing classes held Tuesdays at CANVAS ArtSpace in Hendersonville. Happening next on August 22, the event features a rotating cast of 10 to 15 nude male and female models, and instruction is divided into long-pose, short-pose, and mixed sessions. The class is geared toward all levels — sketchers and painters wanting to refine their portraiture and figurative skills, and those eager to learn new techniques. Most aspiring fine artists know that drawing from life can be an invaluable experience, and co-owner Jennifer Edwards comments that the popular class arose from “sensing a thirst for drawing the figure in the Hendersonville area.” She describes the atmosphere as “warm and welcoming … it’s become a creative and enriching experience.”

$10 per class, $40 per series. 6:30-8:30pm. 212 S. Church St. Call 828-577-4590 to register or for more information.