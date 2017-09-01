Finger-Licking Karma

Brand-new Boon Choo Thai Express in Flat Rock has been open about two months, and, true to its name, which translates to “Good Karma,” is already boomeranging lots of love in Facebook and Yelp reviews. The restaurant, a joint venture between the Roper and Chubthaisong families and Matthew Chi, specializes in the street food of Northeastern Thailand, including Thai Street Noodles, cold and hot Thai salads (papaya, Narm Tok aka “beef waterfall”), and more familiar dishes e.g. Pad Thai. The restaurant serves generously proportioned lunch and dinner plates, and, so far, is equally praised by locals and savvy travelers dipping off I-26 for a bite to eat; one of the latter patrons, a “Catherine H.” of Charleston, offered this assessment: “I [was] up here for a night to drop off my son at camp … I had the Panang Tofu and my son had the Pad Thai chicken. We both wished we had gotten the half sizes, but we still ate almost everything. They just opened a month ago and if they keep up the quality, they will be here for a while.”

Boon Choo Thai Express, 576 Upward Road #1, Flat Rock. Open Tuesday through Sunday See boonchoothai.com for more information. 828-435-9077.