The South mountains are exploding with Independence Day celebrations this year, never mind that July 4 proper falls on an early weekday. Lake Lure begins celebrating July 3 at noon at Morse Park Meadows near the beach with festival food and fireworks starting after dark. Fireworks also happen on July 4 for guests of Rumbling Bald Resort and anyone who wants to view the show from their boats. ( 828-287-6113 .)

In Columbus, they’re celebrating a landmark 55 years of “Fabulous Fourths.” The all-day festival (on July 4 proper) includes food and game vendors, carnival rides, live music, and fireworks at dusk (www.columbusnc.com. 828-894-8236 ).

In Hendersonville, it’s a classic jubilee happening 7-9:30pm on the Fourth with music by West Sound and a fireworks display at sundown. Bring your own chair. Hendersonville Visitors Center, 201 South Main St., Hendersonville (www.visithendersonville.org. 828-693-9708 ).