The South mountains are exploding with Independence Day celebrations this year, never mind that July 4 proper falls on an early weekday. Lake Lure begins celebrating July 3 at noon at Morse Park Meadows near the beach with festival food and fireworks starting after dark. Fireworks also happen on July 4 for guests of Rumbling Bald Resort and anyone who wants to view the show from their boats. (828-287-6113.)
In Columbus, they’re celebrating a landmark 55 years of “Fabulous Fourths.” The all-day festival (on July 4 proper) includes food and game vendors, carnival rides, live music, and fireworks at dusk (www.columbusnc.com. 828-894-8236).
In Hendersonville, it’s a classic jubilee happening 7-9:30pm on the Fourth with music by West Sound and a fireworks display at sundown. Bring your own chair. Hendersonville Visitors Center, 201 South Main St., Hendersonville (www.visithendersonville.org. 828-693-9708).
Downtown Brevard hosts an inspired and energetic day with the Firecracker 5K and 10K, arts and crafts, readings of the Declaration of Independence, a classic-car show, food vendors, and a nighttime fireworks display (www.brevardnc.org. 828-884-3278). Also in Brevard, the annual Brevard Music Festival presents the college’s Brevard Symphonic Winds and Brevard Concert Orchestra in the annual Patriotic Pops Concert at 2pm; the ticketed event ($15-$57) is a virtuosic performance of the usual all-American favorites, closing with the “1812 Overture” with live cannon fire (also check out our Q&A with cannon shooter Bennie Campbell in this issue). For more information, see brevardmusic.org or call 828-862-2105.