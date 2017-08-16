Foodie Immersion Day

In an apparent coincidence, three intriguing culinary events take place Thursday, August 24 — perhaps it’s a nesting gesture for fall just around the corner. “Sauces to Elevate Home Cuisine” (6:30-7:30pm, $10) happens at the French Broad Food Co-op in downtown Asheville but is sponsored by Living Web Farms in Mills River (www.livingwebfarms.org), an interactive agricultural nonprofit whose members teach homesteading skills. Living Web is all about doing things totally from scratch, so prepare to dishonorably discharge that army of decaying condiment bottles from your fridge after learning how to make real sauce.

“Cooking Class with the Dining Diva,” hosted by local celebrity chef Molly Fowler, is the first in a series of classes to be held at Wine and Sage Gourmet (416 N. Main St., Hendersonville). The inaugural event on the 24th, 6:30-8:30pm, carries the theme “Tex-Mex Done Right: Sassy and Spicy” — the bill of fare includes brie-and-pear quesadillas, roasted corn-and-poblano soup with “lime crema,” green-chile-chicken enchiladas, Southwestern salad with cumin vinaigrette, and what’s being touted as simply “chocolate.” $50. Call 828-595-2236 to register.

The third foodie event on August 24, “Spanish Wine Dinner,” also from 6:30-8:30pm, is sponsored by Executive Chef Nate Sargent and Pastry Chef Megan Shreve at Season’s at Highland Lake Inn in Flat Rock. The $75 ticket gets you a “five-course culinary journey” through España, including a selection of wines, their background narrated by Tom Leiner of Grapevine Distributors. Reservations by phone only: 828-696-9094.