The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute (PARI) had its day in the darkened sun back in August, when the high-powered extraterrestrial venue landed in the “path of totality” for the Great American Eclipse (www.boldlife.com/sun-moon-align/). But PARI holds spacey events all year long, at its facility in Rosman and at various points afield. This week, PARI reps will visit the Cradle of Forestry to host “Gazers of the Galaxy,” showing participants how to spot constellations and how to use telescopic home equipment. It’s a beautiful time of year to consider the stars.

Friday, September 29. 8-10pm. $20. 828-884-3443. 11250 Pisgah Highway. www.pisgahfieldschool.org, www.cradleofforestry.com.