Despite having “flea market” in its punny title, Asheville Flea For Y’all is an event with a fancy pedigree — the collaboration of Simon and Christi Whitely, owners of Asheville’s Eldorado Mid Century Modern (formerly of Hendersonville), and Robert and Rebecca Nicholas, who run Splurge, a high-end lighting boutique in the River Arts District. These career curators of vintage finds stage markets throughout the summer and fall, culminating in a weather-safe holiday extravaganza held at the Davis Center at WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher.

At last count, more than 150 vendors — applications quickly sold out — were expected to participate, selling era-specific collectibles (Danish Modern furniture, “Atomic Age” advertising and Coca-Cola memorabilia, rare vinyl records, ’40s A-line dresses and ’60s modwear, etc.), as well as handmade salvage art, jewelry, and bath-and-body items.

“We are so excited,” Christi recently said to Bold Life. “We’re more than doubling the size from last year’s inaugural Holiday Flea For Y’all … we’ve lured antique and vintage vendors from across the region in droves. We also have dozens of artisans who create one-of-a-kind items. This show is for the shopper who doesn’t settle for ‘The Mall,’ but prefers personalized gift giving.”

Add personalized gift receiving to that list. “It’s the place to bring your loved ones to show them what you are wishing for,” she adds.

Saturday, December 3, 9am-5pm, 828-699-2863, $3/adults, kids free. Craft beer and food served all day. See ashevillefleaforyall.com for more info.