Grapes for Good

The Ladies Aid Society of Flat Rock has been doing their thing — namely, raising lots of money (around $12,000 per annum) for local charities — since 1880. Up until last year, their Book Exchange was one of the main outlets for fundraising, but the group is branching out into vibrant new areas. On Sunday, September 17, they’ll host their third annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser at Burntshirt Vineyards, including multiple sipping stations and light hors d’oeuvres. Last year, funds raised at the wine tasting helped the Boys & Girls Club of Hendersonville, the Children & Family Resource Center, Four Seasons Compassion for Life, the Hendersonville Rescue Mission, Safelight (formerly Mainstay), the Flat Rock Backpack Program, and the Free Clinics. For updates about this year’s recipients, or for more information, check the Ladies Aid website or call 828-513-0527.

4-7pm. $20. 2695 Sugarloaf Road, Hendersonville. www.ladiesaidsociety.org.