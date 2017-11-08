Art

Mountain Industries Was Here First

This historian has something exciting to tell you. Photo by Paul Stebner

It’s not a fraction as well known as Biltmore Industries, an early professional-craft hub that still hums with life as Grovewood Village and Gallery on the grounds of the Grove Park Inn. And Tryon Toymakers and Wood Carvers, because of the whimsical collectability of its output, gets more love. But Polk County’s Mountain Industries was the first craft collective in Western NC, and historian reveals why the fascinating 100-year-old maker group is just now getting its due: www.boldlife.com/weft-of-center

 

