A compelling new exhibit curated by Transylvania Vocational Services, a nonprofit that provides career-development opportunities for those with disabilities, opens the year at Transylvania Community Arts Council. The mixed-media show runs through Friday, January 12, highlighting the artistic skills of TVS’ adult day students. Participants created to the theme “Art of Life,” and all work is for sale.

349 S. Caldwell St., Brevard. Open Monday-Friday, 9:30am-4:30pm. 828-884-2787. www.tcarts.org.