Now Hear This: Fayssoux McClean and the Bluegrass Messengers

As a former harmony singer who performed with none other than Emmylou Harris, her vocal résumé is impeccable. But Fayssoux Starling McClean has plenty to sing about on her own, too. After raising a family, she got started on a solo career, including her most recent album, I Can’t Wait. From her home base of Spartanburg, McClean travels all over the region in various band incarnations, including the Bluegrass Messengers, whom she’ll join for a show at the Purple Onion in Saluda on Saturday, January 13. 8pm.

16 Main St. Free. www.purpleonionsaluda.com. See Bold Life’s feature story on the singer with the best classic-country pedigree in these parts: www.boldlife.com/filling-her-own-shoes/