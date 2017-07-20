Off the Rails

If you’re going to have a Train History Day, it’s helpful to have an intact relic on your property, and the Cradle of Forestry is definitely thus distinguished. Its 1914 Climax locomotive had a hard job 100 years ago, helping carve out the property’s history as the first logging school, and today, it rests on the beautiful property in Pisgah Forest, waiting for train buffs, tourists, and schoolchildren to rediscover what life used to be like along the East’s steepest grade. A day of train-centric events will include a talk by historian Jerry Ledford, newly introduced memorabilia, and demonstrations by the local chapter of National Railway Historical Society members.

July 22, 10am-5pm. 11250 Pisgah Highway. 828-877-3130. www.cradleofforestry.com.