Last year, all the talk was about the remake, with portions of the new, made-for-TV Dirty Dancing being filmed in Hendersonville and surrounding areas. Unfortunately, the movie (starring Abigail Breslin as Baby and Colt Prattles as Johnny), released this spring, was a pretty big flop. More enduring is the Dirty Dancing Festival, held annually at Lake Lure to honor where the 1987 classic, which made stars of its leads, Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze, was filmed. Diehard fans are excited to celebrate the movie’s 30th anniversary August 18 and 19 at Lake Lure’s Morse Meadows.

For a full list of activities, see dirtydancingfestival.com .