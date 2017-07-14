Once More, With Sun

Vintage Hendo had a rough go of it earlier in the spring, when a series of wash-through thunderstorm toppled tents, putting a quick end to the party for vendors and shoppers disoriented. The forecast looks a bit better for this Saturday, July 15, when the ever-expanding Henderson County market pops up at The Garage at 25 in Fletcher. Vintage Hendo specializes in upcycled goods by regional artisans; check out Bold Life’s story on the phenomenon, published earlier this year: www.boldlife.com/vintage-pop-market-speaks/

10am-6pm. 3461 Hendersonville Road, Fletcher. See Vintage Hendo Summer Pop-Up on Facebook.