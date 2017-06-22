It spawned a generation of little girls named Ariel, billions in merchandise, and, arguably, the continued fascination with mermaid culture (witness the epic Coney Island Mermaid Parade that unfolded last week in New York City, bigger than ever in its 35th year and copycatted around the globe). Now, Disney’s whimsical under-the-sea allegory The Little Mermaid is coming to Flat Rock Playhouse. “It’s a timeless classic,” Dane Whitlock, the company’s senior director of marketing and development, told Bold Life this week. “This live version of the brilliant Academy Award-winning animated feature features such songs as ‘Under the Sea,’ ‘Kiss the Girl,’ and of course ‘Part of Your World.’” The cast includes nearly 30 local youth and adults, directed by Dave Hart, and also features several members of FRP’s 2017 Apprentice Company in leading roles, plus Equity Guest Artist (and “longtime Flat Rock Playhouse favorite”) Linda Edwards as Ursula the Sea Witch. “Audiences young and old will be dazzled by this beautiful production,” says Whitlock.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid opens June 29 and runs through July 23, part of Flat Rock Playhouse’s Studio 52 Family Series on Main Street in Hendersonville. For show time and ticket info, see flatrockplayhouse.org.