PBS Celebrity Chef Debuts Vegan Restaurant in Hendersonville

Laura Theodore, better known as PBS’s “Jazzy Vegetarian,” is bringing her first restaurant to downtown Hendersonville. The Jazzy Vegetarian Vegan Café, located inside Sanctuary Brewing Company at 147 1st Avenue East, is on schedule to open its doors in early May with fast-casual service of 100% plant-based cuisine.

“The kitchen will be free of all animal products and will feature many of the fan favorite recipes from the Jazzy Vegetarian vegan television show, along with new offerings created specifically for the café,” Theodore says. “The pub-style menu highlights items to please vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores alike.”

Many of the dishes will reimagine American classics using vegan-friendly alternatives, including the portabella “steak” sliders and cashew “cheese” plate. A full range of vegan deserts will also be on offer, such as divine chocolate-mousse cake, pecan-date truffles, and mini-raspberry “cheeze-cakes.”

The restaurant follows on the heels of Theodore’s new cookbook, Jazzy Vegetarian’s DELICIOUSLY VEGAN. Both efforts, she says, have the same core mission: “offering festive and tasty food that is delicious, nutritious, ‘eco-nomical,’ and always 100% plant-based.”

For more information, visit jazzyvegetarian.com or search Jazzy Vegetarian on Facebook.