Quilters in Competition

The south mountains are replete with quilters and quilting events – in May every year, a national conference at Bonclarken in Flat Rock features the rock stars of the genre, including, in past years, quilting grand dame Georgia Bonesteel. But an event this week gets a running stitch on the season.

On Saturday, March 18, in honor of National Quilt Day, the WNC Quilt Guild will hold a quilting challenge at the Henderson County Library (10am-4pm). To participate or for more questions, call 828-697-4725.