Reflections of a Tin Ceiling: The WNC Home Expo

In the Fall quarterly issue of Bold Life’s companion magazine Carolina Home + Garden, we present 21 of the area’s most fashionable kitchens , including spaces with heirloom tin ceilings, countertops carved from petrified riverbeds, and other exciting movements. But at this week’s related event, the WNC Home Expo at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center, it’s really about redoing, refreshing, or scratch-building every room in your house. Handpicked home design and remodeling vendors — the region’s best — display their services all in one accessible space, and a full roster of demos and mini-seminars ups the ante in real time.

The WNC Home Expo happens Saturday, October 14, 10am-5pm and Sunday, October 15, 10-am-4pm. Free. www.wnchomeexpo.com.