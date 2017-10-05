Semi-Finalists of the Tryon Ghost Story Contest Announced

In our print issue this month, Bold Life reports on the first annual Apparitionist National Ghost Story Competition (www.boldlife.com/no-strangers-supernatural/), the new literary organ of the Tryon Arts & Crafts School. The winning entries will be read from 6-8pm on Tuesday, October 31 (373 Harmon Field Road) — but at press time, we didn’t yet know the results of the contest. Since then, the veil has been lifted on the semi-finalists and the results are here: tryonartsandcrafts.org. Winners will be announced soon.

For more information, call 828-859-8323.