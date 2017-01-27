Shaping 2017: Mountain Creative Arts Counseling Holds a Vision Board Workshop

It’s not even the end of January, and already life feels turbulent. But attendees at “Visioning 2017: A Vision Board Workshop” on Saturday, January 28, will get an early grip on the rest of the year by creating a tactile reminder of their goals. “You may not be in control, but you are in charge,” Mountain Creative Arts founder Kara Ashley-Gilmore reminds clients.

The very act of selecting and arranging tidbits of inspiration is meditative. By the end of the three-and-a-half hours, workshop students will also have a stylish piece of art for their efforts.

All materials and one 11×17 bulletin board are included in the $40 workshop fee. Come prepared with your favorite quotes, single “it” words, and mantras.

10:30am-1pm at Mountain Creative Arts Counseling (307 North Main St., Suite 10, Hendersonville). To register, e-mail kgilmore@mountaincreativearts.com or call 828-595-3847.