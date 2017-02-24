Show and Tell (and Sing)

A regular performer at regional festivals and at the Feed & Seed in Fletcher, local storyteller Ronnie Pepper will appear at the Henderson County Heritage Museum (inside the Historic Courthouse on Main Street) this week for an annual program on Black History Month. Using his signature flourish of magical realism — mythic folk tales mixed with eye-opening revelations of vintage rural life in Henderson County — Pepper also uses music and physical comedy in his popular performances.

He’ll be joined by Sandra Suber, a native and lifelong resident of the county. Married to the Rev. Odell Suber for 44 years, she served as Minister of Music for four decades before retiring two years ago. (In 2008, she also retired from General Electric after a 34-year career.) The mother of sons Odell Jr. and Ian, Suber still sings at fundraisers, gospel gatherings, and public events. For the Saturday performance at the Courthouse, she’ll perform Mahalia Jackson’s “How I Got Over.” Also, reveals Suber, “a few Negro spirituals I will be singing are ‘Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen’ and ‘Steal Away to Jesus.’’

She adds: “Music is my passion.”

Saturday, February 25, 2pm, at the Henderson County Heritage Museum inside the Historic Courthouse. $10. 828-694-1619.