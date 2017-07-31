Sparkling Success

Henderson County can now claim rights to what’s being called “the world’s most stunning brewery” — i.e. Sierra Nevada in Mills River, that gleaming bastion of chrome, tile, wood, and world-famous beer. Late-summer apple season is the ideal time to combine a cruise through Sierra Nevada with a tour of booming Bold Rock Hard Cider. The high-end shine of these venues is leavened by hip nanobrewery Blue Ghost, in Fletcher, also an event stop. The Craft Beer & Cider Tasting bus tour, hosted by Globe Treks, happens Thursday, August 31; the day includes tastings, snacks, and lunch at Old Etowah Smokehouse. Certified Cicerone Gary Clancy of Hendersonville is master of ceremonies.

10am-4pm. $139. 828-692-1399. www.globetreks.com.