Spin City: Heritage Weavers & Fiber Artists Holds Annual Expo

A consortium of makers headquartered in the old boarding house at Historic Johnson Farm, Heritage Weavers & Fiber Artists continue the legacy of Appalachian fiber art. (Their stated mission is “to establish a fiber arts center that will enable both new and experienced fiber artists of all ages to come together in a continuing exchange of creative energy … to promote heritage fiber arts in the Henderson County community by teaching and demonstrating individual fiber crafts … and to develop in young people a knowledge and appreciation of fiber craft and its place in our culture.”)

The early-20th-century home was once a summer tourist’s retreat, and today the farm and its outbuildings — willed by former owners to the school system of Henderson County — remain a big draw for visitors. Schoolchildren and tourists alike get to visit HWFA’s fiber-arts enclave, an initiative that continues to grow. A dye garden — containing the plants whose infusions were once used to color textiles — is in the works, showing the literal roots-up nature of this pioneer skill set.

Meanwhile, the group is holding its annual Hands-On Fiber Expo this Saturday, January 28, from 10am-3pm. Rug hooking, spinning, weaving, basketry, crocheting, and knitting will be demonstrated, with an emphasis on interactive instruction.

At Historic Johnson Farm: 3346 Haywood Road, Hendersonville. For more information, see the “Hands-On Fiber Expo” event page on Facebook, or the HWFA’s website at: hwfawnc.com.