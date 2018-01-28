Start the Good Times Rolling

The Gallery at Flat Rock debuts its new dinner series, The Artist Table, at 6pm on Tuesday, February 13 — Mardi Gras. The quarterly offerings kick off in New Orleans style, with the pairing of Cajun food by Chef Todd Mallin of Hubba-Hubba Catering and wine from St. Paul Mountain Vineyards with live jazz from the Richard Shulman Trio.

Marsha Hammel, the gallery’s newest artist, is the guest of honor. Chef Mallin will base his dishes on Hammel’s paining “Jazz NOLA Style,” created for the event, and, in an interactive twist, Hammel will improvise a new sketch of the performing musicians.

Gallery owner Suzanne Ball forecasts “a deeper appreciation of the creative process” resulting from the multimedia event.

The Artist Table, February 13, $75. Limited seating. The Gallery at Flat Rock , Call 828-698-7000 or e-mail info@galleryflatrock.com for reservations.