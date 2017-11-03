Summer of Love in November: The Women of Woodstock

Instead of Jimi, Santana, and Creedence, consider Janis, Joan, and Melanie. August 1969: The Women of Woodstock, hosted by Flat Rock Playhouse’s Music on the Rock series, revives the powerhouse female singers who appeared at the iconic music festival. Whether she was a solo act or part of a group (e.g. Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane), her voice will be heard again in FRP’s downtown venue (125 S. Main St., Hendersonville). “It seems almost pre-destined that [these singers] would come together on a dairy farm in upstate New York for ‘three days of peace and music’ and transform a generation,” according to a press statement.

Friday, November 3 at 8pm and two shows on Saturday, November 4, at 2 and 8pm. $15-$30. flatrockplayhouse.org.