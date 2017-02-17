Tax Man Season: Music on the Rock opens with Beatles Tribute

Flat Rock Playhouse’s riotously popular Music on the Rock series breaks wide open for the season with a Beatles cover band comprised of house regulars Ryan Guerra, Ryan Dunn, Dustin Brayley, and Aaron LaVigne. This new-minted fab four won’t bowl-cut their hair or perfect impersonations for the performance, however. It’s all about nailing the music and honoring the catalogue.

“We have done this show several times before, and in this tribute we are adding roughly 10 new Beatles songs to the mix,” Guerra told Bold Life this week. “Oh Darling,” “Happiness is a Warm Gun,” “Tax Man,” and what he calls “the entire back end of Abbey Road” will be included in the mix.

“We don’t take on ‘characters,’” confirms Guerra. “All of us play several instruments and change it up frequently. We all get together to perform the best-quality music tribute to these timeless songs.”