Two Salutes to Veterans

Bold Life presents two stories this month about issues pertinent to veterans. Corpoint is a Hendersonville-based nonprofit that helps young returning veterans make the most of their educational rights under the G.I. Bill. www.boldlife.com/operation-education/ “It can be an overwhelming task,” says Army vet Gage Hampton, who suffers from PTSD. “The guys at Corpoint definitely provide a support structure.” And, over at Veterans Healing Farm, Nicole and John Mahshie reflect on two years in operation, a fruitful harvest including thousands of pounds of vegetables donated to local veterans, and plans for a bountiful future: www.boldlife.com/all-i-see-is-the-mission/