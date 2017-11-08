Community

Two Salutes to Veterans

Clear view of the battle at Veterans Healing Farm. Photo by Matt Rose

Bold Life presents two stories this month about issues pertinent to veterans. Corpoint is a Hendersonville-based nonprofit that helps young returning veterans make the most of their educational rights under the G.I. Bill.   www.boldlife.com/operation-education/ “It can be an overwhelming task,” says Army vet Gage Hampton, who suffers from PTSD. “The guys at Corpoint definitely provide a support structure.” And, over at Veterans Healing Farm, Nicole and John Mahshie reflect on two years in operation, a fruitful harvest including thousands of pounds of vegetables donated to local veterans, and plans for a bountiful future: www.boldlife.com/all-i-see-is-the-mission/

