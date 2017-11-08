Two Visionary Artists Share a Show

Bold Life has featured Bobbie Polizzi’s quirky assemblage pieces at various times in the past (www.boldlife.com/junk-and-disorderly/); and speaking of the past, the more recent version, this summer we ran a piece on new-to-town artist Christopher Curtis and his sketchings on old paper that evoke a Dorothea Lange-esque Depression landscape (www.boldlife.com/shadow-show/). This month, the two team up for a joint show at The Gallery at Flat Rock (www.boldlife.com/hendersonville-mixed-media-artists-unite-collaborative-exhibit/) opening on Thursday, November 9, with a 5-7pm reception. Iconography, mixed-media, and surreal imagery comprise the bridge that unites them. (Up through November 26. Co-sponsored by CANVAS ArtSpace.)