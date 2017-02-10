Walk me to the Moon: FENCE sponsors a hike

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in February goes by many designations, since it rises in the traditionally snowiest month: hence, per Native American legend, The Snow Moon, The Hunger Moon (because hunting was scarcest in this month), and The Bone Moon — the latter a Cherokee name indicating that stores of food were down to bone marrow.

On February 10, AmeriCorps member Britney Tatters leads a Full Moon Hike at the Foothills Equestrian Nature Center in Tryon from 6-7:30pm, discussing the special significance of the February full moon. Free. Hot cocoa provided. (3381 Hunting Country Road; to register, call 828-859-9021).

And on Valentine’s Day proper — Tuesday the 14th — Pearson’s Falls in Saluda will offer free admission to anyone who wants to take their significant other on a hike (quite different from telling the aforementioned S.O. to take a hike). “Bring Your Honey to Pearson’s Falls” is an event with a sweet incentive: the 14th visitor that day will receive a free pint of local honey. For info: 828-749-3031.