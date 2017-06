It’s among the best places to see the amazing hellbender salamander, a North Carolina Species of Special Concern. The headwaters of the French Broad River, located in Transylvania County, is a pristine place, ideal for low-key water sports and nature enthusiasts. This Saturday, June 24, marks the second year of the Upper French Broad Riverfest, formed to increase awareness of the spot.

Read more about it here: www.boldlife.com/the-other-woman/