The White Buffalo of Farm Tours

Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project’s big, two-day farm tour is this weekend, but only the separately coordinated Polk Farm Fresh Tour, gives drivers the opportunity of witnessing a white baby buffalo (the rare birth occurred at Nelon Knoll Farms in Rutherfordton, a stop on the tour).

The Polk roundup is sponsored by Growing Rural Opportunities, a nonprofit that encourages the rise of new family farms in a rural heritage area comprising some 24,000 agricultural acres. True to the nonprofit’s name, the tour has grown considerably this year, including eight farms, three wineries, and four markets/farm stores. The website offers an interactive map to the various stops in Saluda, Columbus, Tryon, Rutherfordton, and Mill Spring.

Farm tours are June 24, 9am-2pm; winery tours run 1-6pm. Tickets are available online and in person at the Columbus Farmers’ Market, Manna Cabanna Organic Market, the Mill Spring Farm Store, Overmountain Vineyards, and Meanwhile, Back in Saluda. Tickets start at $10 for a motorcycle pass and run to $25 for a carload; proceeds benefit Polk County Farmers.

See growrural.org for more information.