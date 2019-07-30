A Bite of Brevard

Ann Sharpsteen fits in history and architecture facts, but her tours are overwhelmingly gustatory.

Photo by Karin Strickland



Matthew Sharpsteen, then 16, saw a need for a food tour in his home of Brevard three years ago, and his creation of Brevard Bites Food Tours has been booming ever since. Today, Sharpsteen’s mom, Ann, leads the tours, taking groups to experience unique spreads of food and beverages throughout Transylvania County.



“The best way to experience a new city is to dive into the food culture,” says Ann. “I raised Matthew appreciating good food as we traveled the world, and when he got older, he wanted to show others his love of Brevard and its people.” The tour is geared for foodies who are particularly interested in learning the art of pairing sumptuous meals with wine. Stops include Marco Trattoria, Wine Down, Blue Ridge Bakery, Mayberry’s, Magpie Meat & Three, and other local spots; the menu might feature anything from slow-roasted barbecue to Greek meatballs and Spanakopita, cheeses from around the world, fresh-baked bread, etc. “I also like to provide a background on the architecture and fun history of Brevard,” Sharpsteen adds. “Mostly, though, our customers are people who love food — good food.”

Brevard Bites Food Tours take place this month on August 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30. Tickets are $49 per person (book early; spaces fill quickly). For tickets and more information, visit brevardbitesfoodtours.com. 828-565-BITE (2483). The tours are approximately 1-mile walking tours, so comfortable shoes are recommended.

