A Sunset Celebration

Contributed photo by The Free Clinics

In late July, The Free Clinics will host an exclusive event at The Cabin Ridge on the top of Sugarloaf Mountain. “Sunset Dining on the Mountaintop” includes an array of hors d’oeuvres and a locally sourced three-course dinner prepared by Asheville chef Matthew Macon of Food Experience Catering. Along with the farm-to-table foods, there will be wine pairings by Crate Wine Market & Project, with dancing and jazz courtesy of 3 Cool Cats. The event raises funds for The Phoenix Project, a collaborative effort between The Free Clinics, Advent Health, and Safelight that works to provide healthcare services to vulnerable survivors of interpersonal violence. At sundown, guests will gather along the mountaintop edge for a champagne toast. “Last year was our inaugural event for this, and everything exceeded our expectations,” says Executive Director Judith Long. “The setting and the views are unparalleled, the food is absolutely amazing — and all locally prepared on the mountain.”

The Cabin Ridge on Sugarloaf Mountain, 323 Shadow Run Road, Hendersonville. Sunday, July 28, 6-9pm. To attend, pre-registration is required by Friday, July 12. Individual tickets are $200 per person, with many sponsorship packages available. For more information on the menu, venue, and to register, visit thefreeclinics.org/sunset. Limited shuttle service will be provided for those that schedule ahead of time. Call 828-697-8422 to schedule a ride and for any other questions.

