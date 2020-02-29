A Weekend of Hole Foods

Visit the family-owned-and-operated Jeter Mountain Farm in late March to participate in their weekend-long event Donut Days. “This event was put together [to] help get the word out about our orchard before we open our gates as a U-Pick facility for the first time this fall,” says Jocelyn Hunsader, the farm’s event coordinator. The property is best known as a wedding venue, and “until this point, all farming … has been for commercial purposes, rather than for agritourism,” explains Hunsader. But Jeter Mountain has been hosting one-off events throughout the last year to broadcast their new direction, and Donut Days marks the first time the facility will be fully operational. Hunsader notes that “our apple-cider donuts will be made fresh in our Cider Pressing room, which is housed within our newly finished Cider Barn — outfitted with a full bar” that will dispense fresh-pressed apple cider and apple-cider slushies, among other treats. Live bluegrass, an on-site food truck, wagon rides, and U-pick in season will complete the scene.

Jeter Mountain Farm, 1126 Jeter Mountain Farm Road, Hendersonville. Donut Days takes place Saturday, March 28 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, March 29 from 11am-5pm. “Like” the farm’s Facebook Page and show staff members at the event for a free donut. For more information, visit jetermountainfarm.com or email jetermountainfarm@gmail.com. 828-226-9454.